Released earlier this month was Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 while now available is a point release with a couple of fixes.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 brought graph improvements, Phoromatic Server result viewer enhancements, new options / environment variables, Phodevi hardware/software detection improvements, macOS Catalina support, and other changes. Phoronix Test Suite 9.2.1 is out as a few bugs had crept into that release.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.2.1 changes basically amount to:
- Regenerated Debian/Ubuntu packages after our package building script ran into a problem as a result of other installer alterations that could lead to a non-working Ubuntu package configuration on select systems.
- An installer script issue related to the previous item that could lead to all services of the Phoromatic Server not automatically activating under systemd.
- The OpenBenchmarking.org test profile cache has also been updated due to a server-side update leaving out some of the older tests not updated in several years from being queried by PTS 9.2.
Those wanting to upgrade can do so via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub for our GPL benchmarking software.
