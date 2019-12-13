Phoronix Test Suite 9.2.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 13 December 2019
Released earlier this month was Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 while now available is a point release with a couple of fixes.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.2 brought graph improvements, Phoromatic Server result viewer enhancements, new options / environment variables, Phodevi hardware/software detection improvements, macOS Catalina support, and other changes. Phoronix Test Suite 9.2.1 is out as a few bugs had crept into that release.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.2.1 changes basically amount to:

- Regenerated Debian/Ubuntu packages after our package building script ran into a problem as a result of other installer alterations that could lead to a non-working Ubuntu package configuration on select systems.

- An installer script issue related to the previous item that could lead to all services of the Phoromatic Server not automatically activating under systemd.

- The OpenBenchmarking.org test profile cache has also been updated due to a server-side update leaving out some of the older tests not updated in several years from being queried by PTS 9.2.

Those wanting to upgrade can do so via Phoronix-Test-Suite.com or GitHub for our GPL benchmarking software.
