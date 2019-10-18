Pensando Systems Exits Stealth Mode With Plans To Take On Amazon AWS
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 October 2019 at 01:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While normally we don't cover hardware start-ups on Phoronix, Pensando Systems has just exited stealth and given their focus will be heavily involved with Linux and in fact already have their first kernel driver mainlined.

After announcing a $145 million (USD) Series-C round, Pensando Systems exited "stealth" and revealed the first details of what they are trying to achieve with this company led by many ex-Cisco staff.

From their announcement:
The Pensando platform delivers highly programmable software-defined cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services wherever data is located. This unique capability means that cloud providers can now gain a technological advantage over the current market leader, Amazon Web Services Nitro, delivering 5-9x improvements in productivity, performance and scale when compared to current architectures with no risk of lock-in.

In addition, existing enterprises can transform their current infrastructure into a cloud-like environment, eliminating multiple legacy appliances, improving operational simplicity and security while at the same time delivering never before seen functionality, performance, cost, scale and observability.

Pensando is the first secure, programmable, edge-accelerated platform that directly addresses the generational shift occurring as data pushes to the edge of the cloud. The foundation of the Pensando platform is a custom, fully-programmable processor optimized to execute a software stack delivering cloud, compute, networking, storage and security services wherever data is located.

They are claiming 5-9x current industry performance / scalability / latency / jitter, software-defined always-on services, best in class security, and 1/3rd the power usage of existing solutions.

Pensando has been on our radar since as I wrote about last month when they were just a stealth networking startup they already upstreamed their first Linux kernel driver. In the Linux 5.4 kernel is a Pensando "Ionic" driver for a family of network adapters. In this week's press release, Pensando didn't specifically call out Ionic but presumably is the backbone to their hardware. Now that they are beginning to talk about their ambitions, hopefully we see more Linux kernel patches from them soon.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Purism Shares More Photos Of Initial Librem 5 Phones, PureOS UI
Amlogic Video Decode Driver Nearly Ready With H.264 Support
Linux 5.5 Staging To Add New "WFX" WiFi Driver For Low-Power IoT Hardware
Logitech Gaming Keyboards Getting A New Driver With Linux 5.5
Linux Returns To Parallel CPU Microcode Updates To Reduce Cloud Disruption
It Turns Out CPU Speculative Execution Can Be Useful For Random Entropy / RNG
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot