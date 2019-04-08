PHP Zend Framework Becomes "Laminas" At The Linux Foundation

The newest project being hosted by the Linux Foundation is Laminas, what was the PHP Zend Framework.
The long-standing Zend Framework for PHP software is being rebranded as Laminas and is becoming a Linux Foundaiton project rather than just an effort led by Zend Technologies and Rogue Wave. They are hoping that putting this widely-used PHP framework under the stewardship of the Linux Foundation will lead to more communication collaboration, new contributors, and includes related projects like the Expressive micro-framework and Apigility API framework.
The Linux Foundation wrote of Laminas, "The Linux Foundation will provide a vendor-neutral home for the Zend Framework community to continue to advance PHP tooling for the next generation of web services and APIs, while maintaining existing Zend Framework components, including the Apigility and Expressive subprojects."
The new project site is GetLaminas.org.
