Some Of The Interesting Open-Source Projects For Outreachy's Winter 2019 Round
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 7 December 2019 at 09:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
Outreachy recently kicked off their winter (December to March) round of internships for diversity in tech with 49 individuals tackling a range of open-source tasks.

Complementing the useful contributions made this summer during their previous round, some more interesting tasks are being tackled over the next few months too. In going through the 49 projects, some of the interesting ones include:

- Adding "did you mean?" hints to Git when entering incorrect sub-commands.

- Finishing the conversion of git bisect from Shell to C code.

- Creating fundraising material for future DebConf (Debian) conferences and other organizing around it.

- Litmus tests for the Linux kernel over spin-locks and read-write locks.

- DRI/GPU subsystem improvements and another project focusing on the VKMS driver (Virtual KMS). VKMS is one of the driver success stories originally out of GSoC 2018.

- Implementing Web Application APIs for Mozilla.

- Building a Redfish command-line client tool for OpenStack.

The list of current (and past) projects can be found via the Outreachy alumni page. Accepted interns are paid $5,500 USD (plus a $500 travel stipend) to engage in their given tasks over the four month period.
