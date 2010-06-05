Oreboot Continues Advancing For Open-Source, Rust-Based Booting On RISC-V
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 5 February 2020 at 07:15 AM EST.
Oreboot is the effort that has been taking shape over the past year as an open-source focused, Rustlang-based downstream of Coreboot. Oreboot continues advancing in its own right concurrent to the wonderful Coreboot advancements.

Oreboot continues to pride itself on being as open-source as possible though acknowledging at least for now on x86 CPUs they need the likes of ME/FSP firmware. Oreboot is also still focused on using Rust code rather than C code in the name of better security and reliability.

In addition to being able to boot Linux on SiFive's HiFive Unleashed developer board along with running on the ASpeed AST2500 SoC, their newest target is the RISC-V OpenTitan "earlgrey" embedded hardware that is in development and the Oreboot crew is working to boot the Tock kernel on it. With Oreboot on RISC-V, the code is "100%" open-source.

Ryan O'Leary was talking about Oreboot at last week's FOSDEM conference in Brussels. Those wanting to learn more about Oreboot can do so via this PDF slide deck while the code is hosted on GitHub.
