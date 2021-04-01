The OrangeFS open-source parallel file-system designed for cluster computing has a huge performance improvement to its read speeds with Linux 5.13.
OrangeFS with Linux 5.13 is introducing a new readahead implementation. Due to the existing code having gone stale and "is a trainwreck now", a new OrangeFS readahead implementation was written using XArray and the logic reworked significantly.
This parallel file-system has an "extreme read performance improvement" with Linux 5.13 as a result. In a test virtual machine the performance went from 21.8 MB/s to 386 MB/s.
Yes, a more than 17x speed-up for the OrangeFS file-system with this code that merged today for Linux 5.13.
