OrangeFS Scores An "Extreme Performance Improvement" In Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 May 2021 at 06:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The OrangeFS open-source parallel file-system designed for cluster computing has a huge performance improvement to its read speeds with Linux 5.13.

OrangeFS with Linux 5.13 is introducing a new readahead implementation. Due to the existing code having gone stale and "is a trainwreck now", a new OrangeFS readahead implementation was written using XArray and the logic reworked significantly.

This parallel file-system has an "extreme read performance improvement" with Linux 5.13 as a result. In a test virtual machine the performance went from 21.8 MB/s to 386 MB/s.

Yes, a more than 17x speed-up for the OrangeFS file-system with this code that merged today for Linux 5.13.
Add A Comment
Related News
Btrfs Continues Ironing Out Zoned Mode Support, Some Performance Work
OpenZFS 2.1-rc4 Delivers Another Round Of Fixes
Updated CIFSD In-Kernel SMB3 File Sharing Server Patches Published
OpenZFS 2.1-rc3 Delivers More Fixes
EXT4 With Linux 5.13 Looks Like It Will Support Casefolding With Encryption Enabled
Reiser4 Ported Early To The Linux 5.12 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Linux 5.12 Released With Intel Xe Variable Rate Refresh, Clang LTO, KFENCE + More
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel