Oracle Linux 7 Now Ready For ARM Servers

While Red Hat officially launched RHEL7 for ARM servers last November, on Friday Oracle finally announced the general availability of their RHEL7-derived Oracle Linux 7 for ARM.
Oracle Linux 7 Update 5 is available for ARM 64-bit (ARMv8 / AArch64), including with their new Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 based on Linux 4.14.
At this point Oracle Linux 7 is validated on the Ampere eMAG EVK platform and Cavium Thunder X2 hardware. In a technology preview stage is also support for Oracle Linux 7 on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B/B+.
This Oracle Linux 7 for ARM does include DTrace support when using their UEK kernel, GCC 7.3 is available as the compiler, and MySQL 8.0 community packages are available.
More details on Oracle Linux 7 for ARM via Oracle.com.
