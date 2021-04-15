OpenZFS 2.1-rc3 Delivers More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 April 2021 at 06:39 AM EDT.
OpenZFS 2.1 is nearing release as the next feature update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently supporting Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.1 is an exciting evolutionary update over last November's OpenZFS 2. release. The headline feature of OpenZFS 2.1 is Distributed Spare Raid "dRAID" support. OpenZFS 2.1 is also introducing a new "compatibility" property for Zpool feature sets, a new zpool_influxdb command for Zpool statistics into InfluxDB time-series databases, and various other alterations.

OpenZFS 2.1-rc3 was issued on Wednesday with another round of fixes that accumulated over the past week. OpenZFS 2.1-rc3 has a number of FreeBSD specific fixes, improvements to the new compatibility property, various ZFS library fixes, quite a number of Zed fixes, and a seemingly random assortment of other fixes.

The full list of fixes for OpenZFS 2.1-rc3 can be found over on GitHub.
