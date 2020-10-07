Intel Releases OpenVINO 2021.1 With Tigerlake Support, Expanded Capabilities
Ready to move past the tumultuous year that is 2020, Intel's open-source developers responsible for the OpenVINO toolkit today issued version 2021.1 with some big ticket additions.

While it's only October 2020, OpenVINO 2021.1 is out today with support for 11th Gen Intel Core (Tigerlake) processors and Xe Graphics, TensorFlow 2.2.x support, the OpenVINO Model Server for distributing models across cloud/edge environments, and expanding beyond just computer vision.

OpenVINO 2021.1 is reaching beyond just a computer vision focus to now also support audio, speech, language, and recommendation features with new pre-trained public models. OpenVINO has been focused on serving as Intel's deep learning deployment toolkit with a C++ inference engine providing a variety of deep learning models that can be accelerated across their CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware.

More details on the OpenVINO 2021.1 release via GitHub. More details on the open-source (Apache 2.0 licensed) Intel OpenVINO Toolkit project in general via OpenVINOToolkit.org.
