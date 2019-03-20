OpenShot 2.4.4 Released With Better SVG Rendering, Preview Performance
OpenShot 2.4.4 is the latest update to this long advancing open-source non-linear video editing solution that competes with the likes of Kdenlive and Shotcut.

OpenShot lead developer Jonathan Thomas announced OpenShot 2.4.4 on Wednesday evening as "the absolute best version yet" for his open-source video editor. OpenShot 2.4.4 includes improvements around keyframe scaling, better timeline and preview performance, improved SVG rendering via the resvg library, improved docking/tracks, an improved Windows installer, new language translations, constant rate factor support, and various other changes.

For being a point release, OpenShot 2.4.4 is a pretty big update for the project. More details on OpenShot 2.4.4 can be found via the project site at OpenShot.org.
