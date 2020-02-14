OpenSSH 8.2 Released With FIDO/U2F Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 February 2020 at 06:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
OpenSSH 8.2 is out this Valentine's Day as the leading SSH suite. Besides working to disable the SSH-RSA public key signature algorithm due to SHA1 collision attacks, OpenSSH 8.2 also comes with new features.

The shiny new feature of OpenSSH 8.2 is support for FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators. FIDO/U2F two-factor authentication hardware can now work with OpenSSH 8.2+, including ssh-keygen can be used to generate a FIDO token backed key. Communication to the hardware token with OpenSSH is managed by a middleware library specified via the SSH/SSHD configuration, including the option for its own built-in middleware for supporting USB tokens.

Besides FIDO/U2F support in OpenSSH 8.2, other changes in this release include further defenestrating SSH-RSA for certificate signatures, a new "Include" keyword for including additional sshd configuration files, various portability improvements, and a number of bug fixes.

More details on OpenSSH 8.2 via OpenSSH.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Two Weeks Are Left To Apply For An Outreachy Summer 2020 Open-Source Internship
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Nextcloud Hub Announced For Offering On-Premises Content Collaboration Platform
Darktable 3.0 Photography Software Released With Complete GUI Rework, Many New Features
Apple Releases CUPS 2.3.1 To Fix Security Issue + Other Bugs
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop