OpenSSH 8.2 is out this Valentine's Day as the leading SSH suite. Besides working to disable the SSH-RSA public key signature algorithm due to SHA1 collision attacks, OpenSSH 8.2 also comes with new features.
The shiny new feature of OpenSSH 8.2 is support for FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators. FIDO/U2F two-factor authentication hardware can now work with OpenSSH 8.2+, including ssh-keygen can be used to generate a FIDO token backed key. Communication to the hardware token with OpenSSH is managed by a middleware library specified via the SSH/SSHD configuration, including the option for its own built-in middleware for supporting USB tokens.
Besides FIDO/U2F support in OpenSSH 8.2, other changes in this release include further defenestrating SSH-RSA for certificate signatures, a new "Include" keyword for including additional sshd configuration files, various portability improvements, and a number of bug fixes.
More details on OpenSSH 8.2 via OpenSSH.com.
