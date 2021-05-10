OpenPOWER Announces LibreBMC As POWER Open-Source BMC

The OpenPOWER Foundation today announced LibreBMC as a POWER-based, open-source BMC.
LibreBMC is a POWER-based baseboard management controller (BMC) that is fully open-source software and hardware. But before getting too excited, the POWER-based BMC is still in development with the working group just being formally announced. LibreBMC is being collaborated on by the likes of Google, IBM, and Raptor Computing Systems.
Once the LibreBMC design is complete, which will be worked on using the open-source LiteX software, the plan is for LibreBMC to run the OpenBMC software stack. LibreBMC intends to be compatible with the Open Compute Project's DC-SCM specification. LibreBMC is being designed from the start to be open-source compared to the various BMCs today running Linux/open-source software now only after the fact when being "freed" by various organizations caring about open-source support at such low levels in the server.
More details on LibreBMC via today's OpenPOWER announcement.
