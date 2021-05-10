OpenPOWER Announces LibreBMC As POWER Open-Source BMC
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 May 2021 at 09:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The OpenPOWER Foundation today announced LibreBMC as a POWER-based, open-source BMC.

LibreBMC is a POWER-based baseboard management controller (BMC) that is fully open-source software and hardware. But before getting too excited, the POWER-based BMC is still in development with the working group just being formally announced. LibreBMC is being collaborated on by the likes of Google, IBM, and Raptor Computing Systems.

Once the LibreBMC design is complete, which will be worked on using the open-source LiteX software, the plan is for LibreBMC to run the OpenBMC software stack. LibreBMC intends to be compatible with the Open Compute Project's DC-SCM specification. LibreBMC is being designed from the start to be open-source compared to the various BMCs today running Linux/open-source software now only after the fact when being "freed" by various organizations caring about open-source support at such low levels in the server.

More details on LibreBMC via today's OpenPOWER announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
Loongson 2K1000 Support Merged For Linux 5.13
PowerPC Pull Brings 32-Bit Improvements For Linux 5.13 - eBPF + KFENCE
Linux's Perf Tools Prepares For Intel Alder Lake, Adds New AMD Zen 3 Events
New Realtek Audio Support, VirtIO Sound Driver Ready To Play On Linux 5.13
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
Apple Magic Mouse 2, Microsoft SAM Support Added For Linux 5.13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability
Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13