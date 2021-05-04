Apache OpenOffice Vulnerable To One-Click Code Execution

If you are still relying on Apache OpenOffice in 2021 you might want to really make it a goal this year to transition to the much more featureful LibreOffice, but in any case you'll want to move at least to OpenOffice 4.1.10.
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.10 was released today to address a vulnerability affecting all versions of OpenOffice. Due to the way Apache OpenOffice pre-4.1.10 handles non-HTTPS hyperlinks, it could lead to "1-click" untrusted code execution.
This one-click code execution vulnerability affects OpenOffice on Windows, Linux, and macOS systems. With OpenOffice 4.1.10, a warning is now displayed when opening hyperlinks. It is believed this vulnerability has existed since the Sun Microsystems days when OpenOffice 2.0 was being developed in 2005.
More details on this OpenOffice vulnerability via Apache.org.
While LibreOffice has much of the spotlight when it comes to being the premiere open-source office suite these days, Apache notes that OpenOffice is still seeing up to 2.4 million downloads each month.
6 Comments