OpenChrome KMS Can Now Do Runtime Resolution Changes, Hopes To Go Mainline In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in VIA on 11 March 2018 at 09:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The OpenChrome KMS/DRM driver can finally handle run-time resolution changes without crashing. The developer now hopes to be able to mainline this driver into the Linux kernel in 2018.

OpenChrome KMS previously has been unable to handle run-time resolution changes without crashing the X.Org Server, but now this kernel mode-setting driver can do so. After previously battling a standby resume problem for OpenChrome KMS and now tackling this screen resolution change crash, developer Kevin Brace is now able to get by without regular crashes to his computer. This now puts the OpenChrome KMS support about on-par with the DDX driver's user-space mode-setting support.

With those issues tackled, he's hoping for this driver "getting into the Linux kernel mainline tree by end of Year 2018 is a realistic possibility."

But that end of year goal is only realistic if DRM subsystem maintainer will allow OpenChrome to be added, particularly without universal plane or atomic mode-setting support. It's previously been communicated that new DRM drivers should support atomic mode-setting, but OpenChrome does not nor do they have any plans to support it in the near-term.

More details via this blog post and it will certainly be interesting to see in 2018 if we finally see the OpenChrome DRM driver mainlined for the dwindling number of VIA x86 systems out there.
