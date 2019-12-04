Open Source Firmware Conference 2019 Videos Posted

Taking place back in September at Google and Facebook facilities was the Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC 2019). For those not able to attend, video recordings of those talks are now freely available online.
OSFC 2019 saw the introduction of System76 Coreboot-loaded laptops, AMD getting (back) involved with Coreboot, Oreboot as a Rust-based open-source Coreboot implementation, and Intel to more liberally license some of their firmware-related binaries, among other interesting topics discussed.
For those interested the OSFC 2019 videos are now available on YouTube and conveniently separated by lightning / main / security / BMC tracks. The video/audio quality appears to be great along with the editing. Those wanting to learn more about the Open-Source Firmware Conference event itself can do so at OSFC.io.
