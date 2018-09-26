OBS Studio Now Supports VA-API For Video Encoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 September 2018 at 10:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
For those of you using OBS Studio for screen recording on the Linux desktop or screencasting, the latest code now supports GPU-offloading to VA-API for the H.264 video encode process.

The Open Broadcaster Software has already supported Intel QuickSync on Windows as well as NVIDIA NVENC on supported platforms for NVIDIA GPU video encoding or AMD AMF as well. But for Intel Linux users, FFmpeg VA-API support has been merged for faster H.264 video encoding by making use of the HD/Iris/UHD Graphics hardware via this Video Acceleration API.

The code was merged yesterday for supporting FFmpeg VA-API with H.264 encoding for Intel Linux users and will be part of the program's next release.

Those unfamiliar with OBS Studio or wishing to learn more can do so via OBSProject.com.
