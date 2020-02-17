Nouveau Gallium3D Finally Seeing Mesa Shader Disk Cache For Faster Game Load Times
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 17 February 2020 at 06:44 PM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
While the open-source Intel and Radeon OpenGL drivers within Mesa have long employed an on-disk shader cache to help with game load times by being able to load previously compiled shaders from disk, the Nouveau "NVC0" Gallium3D driver is on the heels of finally seeing similar support.

Nouveau saw a TGSI shader cache a few years ago while now it's finally seeing support for caching the compiled shaders.

This support was worked on by Mark Menzynski of Red Hat's graphics team. With the 8 patches, he finds this Nouveau shader disk caching to indeed help with "significantly improving loading times" for shader-heavy games.

Hopefully we'll see this improvement land for Mesa 20.1 although the open-source NVIDIA Linux gaming experience is still sub-optimal until the re-clocking situation is sorted out for post-Kepler GPUs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Open-Source Nouveau Extended To Support The GeForce 16 Series With Hardware Acceleration
NVIDIA Format Modifiers Coming To Nouveau In Linux 5.7
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
There Is Finally Open-Source Accelerated NVIDIA Turing Graphics Support
NVIDIA Sent Out Some Fresh Nouveau Patches Just Before Christmas
The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Will End Out 2019 In Poor Shape Still For Newer GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project