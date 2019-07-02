NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard

Well known Panama-based VPN provider NordVPN has announced their NordLynx technology today that is based on the WireGuard protocol.
NordLynx is the company's new "fast and secure" VPN solution built atop WireGuard. The company describes WireGuard as a "radical change" and "a breath of fresh air in the industry."
NordVPN went on to further praise it, "Modern, extremely fast, and insanely lean in its architecture, WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography and is backed by thorough academic research. With this combo, it outshines the current leading protocols – OpenVPN and IPSec. WireGuard consists of only 4000 lines of code, making it easy to deploy, audit, and find bugs. To compare: OpenVPN runs on 400,000 lines of code, meaning that WireGuard would make up only 1% of the massive OpenVPN’s architecture."
They do acknowledge though that WireGuard remains under heavy development and far from perfect, but so far offers opportunities to be faster and more reliable.
NordLynx builds upon WireGuard to offer a double NAT system since the WireGuard protocol can't dynamically assign IP addresses to everyone connected to a server.
As of today, NordVPN Linux users can begin trying out NordLynx while in the future they will expand the program to other platforms. By default, NordVPN on Linux continues defaulting to OpenVPN.
More details on their WireGuard tech at NordVPN.com.
