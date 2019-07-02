NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 July 2019 at 08:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Well known Panama-based VPN provider NordVPN has announced their NordLynx technology today that is based on the WireGuard protocol.

NordLynx is the company's new "fast and secure" VPN solution built atop WireGuard. The company describes WireGuard as a "radical change" and "a breath of fresh air in the industry."

NordVPN went on to further praise it, "Modern, extremely fast, and insanely lean in its architecture, WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography and is backed by thorough academic research. With this combo, it outshines the current leading protocols – OpenVPN and IPSec. WireGuard consists of only 4000 lines of code, making it easy to deploy, audit, and find bugs. To compare: OpenVPN runs on 400,000 lines of code, meaning that WireGuard would make up only 1% of the massive OpenVPN’s architecture."

They do acknowledge though that WireGuard remains under heavy development and far from perfect, but so far offers opportunities to be faster and more reliable.

NordLynx builds upon WireGuard to offer a double NAT system since the WireGuard protocol can't dynamically assign IP addresses to everyone connected to a server.

As of today, NordVPN Linux users can begin trying out NordLynx while in the future they will expand the program to other platforms. By default, NordVPN on Linux continues defaulting to OpenVPN.

More details on their WireGuard tech at NordVPN.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Blender 2.80 Officially Released With Its Revamped UI, Eevee PBR Renderer
KernelShark 1.0 Released After Switching From GTK To Qt
Samba 4.11 Aims To Be Scalable To 100,000+ Users
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 Released For This Cross-Platform Open-Source VPN Tunnel
PHP 7.4 Alpha 2 Adds Support For Reading TGA Files, SQLite3 Online Backup API Support
Bzip2 Is About To See Its First Real Update In Close To A Decade
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors