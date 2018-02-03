Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support

The Nextcloud cloud hosting software forked from ownCloud now has audio/video/chat abilities.
Nextcloud Talk is a new offering from Nextcloud to offer communication and collaboration capabilities to complement the software's file sync/share capabilities.
Nextcloud Talk is an optional add-on to Nextcloud and makes use of WebRTC for audio/video communication, including screen-sharing support. Mobile support is also being worked on too with new Android and iOS apps.
Nextcloud Talk; screenshot courtesy Nextcloud.
Those wishing to learn more about Nextcloud Talk can do so via Frank Karlitschek's blog, the founder of ownCloud and Nextcloud. The code for this new component continues to be hosted on GitHub.
