Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support

The Nextcloud cloud hosting software forked from ownCloud now has audio/video/chat abilities.Nextcloud Talk is a new offering from Nextcloud to offer communication and collaboration capabilities to complement the software's file sync/share capabilities.Nextcloud Talk is an optional add-on to Nextcloud and makes use of WebRTC for audio/video communication, including screen-sharing support. Mobile support is also being worked on too with new Android and iOS apps.



Nextcloud Talk; screenshot courtesy Nextcloud.

Those wishing to learn more about Nextcloud Talk can do so via Frank Karlitschek's blog , the founder of ownCloud and Nextcloud. The code for this new component continues to be hosted on GitHub