Set to be formally introduced next quarter alongside Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 is the long-overdue overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org -- the biggest upgrade to our public "cloud" platform for benchmark aggregation and result analytics since its debut nearly one decade ago. Before then, a public beta of OpenBenchmarking.org should get underway in the next few weeks while here is an early look at some of the changes.For your weekend viewing pleasure and an early look for feedback and any other feature requests, here is a look at some of the many improvements coming to OpenBenchmarking.org. The new analytics engine for OpenBenchmarking.org has been in development now the past two years while in recent months I've been spending more time on it and also beginning to refine the user-interface for OpenBenchmarking.org along with exposing new user-visible features.

The desktop and mobile user-interface is visibly different though much of the workflow remains the same... At this stage most of the major improvements are functional improvements over UI level work.

Such as when viewing any test profile, if there is enough data accumulated from the community, there is finally convenient and quite concise overviews of the performance. The relevant component under test is displayed for parts that have been tested by multiple different users, where the data is statistically significant and any outliers removed, and other safeguards in place. Users can still conveniently view all of the OpenBenchmarking.org results in full while this provides a much better and long sought after higher level overview on a per-test basis.

This view also works fine for tests exposing multiple run options as well as for tests that have seen major version bumps over time -- you can still go back and see this data as well.

For new test profiles or those unpopular or from the community without much attention yet, the analytics engine will present a histrogram of the significant results collected so far until there is enough significant data built up for providing the nice breakdown.

The search implementation has also been rewritten. When searching for CPUs, GPUs, and other prominent components, much more information is displayed. Including for CPUs with sufficient data accumulated on OpenBenchmarking.org, the average performance breakdown is shown from the workloads where that component performs the best to where it performs the worst.

Key component details are also more prominently displayed down to the likes of security vulnerabilities...

Further down on the search page is also more prominent displays of the lscpu or /proc/cpuinfo output or for motherboards the likes of the lspci output while for graphics cards the OpenGL and Vulkan information. This has always been available on OpenBenchmarking.org but not from the search page in a easy-to-find manner.

Component listing pages are also rewritten to show more information and allow more searching/sorting.

Searching of test profiles is also easier along with more prominently displaying new/updated tests as well as those that are most popular.

And on the actual result pages, those are redone too and now inline with what is offered by the local result viewer when running the Phoronix Test Suite... There is many more result analysis options, easier generating of perf-per-dollar metrics, toggling of results, more sorting options, and a lot of other features previously not offered on OpenBenchmarking.org.

When detecting a CPU comparison, there is also the auto-generated breakdowns available of being able to analyze the performance per-core/thread/clock, showing the result confidence in each data point, and many other options now exposed on the OpenBenchmarking.org result viewer that is using the same code paths as the local result viewer in modern Phoronix Test Suite releases.Those are the key highlights to share at this point. Those with any feature requests or suggestions ahead of the public beta in the next few weeks are welcome to share what they would wish to see available with the new OpenBenchmarking.org. Following the public beta in August, the official OpenBenchmarking.org roll-out with Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 is on track for the third quarter when some additional features should also be completed for our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking platform.