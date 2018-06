NetworkManager 1.12 is now available as the latest stable release of this widely-used Linux network management software.With NetworkManager 1.12 the highlights include: WoWLAN support for Wake On Wireless LAN support, like WoL but over WiFi. Support for IWD , the Intel WiFi Daemon that has been in development recently.- Support for checkpoints and the ability to restore a network configuration if a settings change suddenly makes your network inaccessible, including the ability to rollback the settings after a timeout.- FILS WiFi support.- The nmcli command-line interface's colored text support now supports a configurable color palette.- The removal of ifnet settings and other code clean-ups.NetworkManager 1.14 is now under development and we're told that release will likely come on a quicker release cycle. All the NetworkManager 1.12 details via this announcement