NetBSD Working On Better OSS Compatibility / Translation Layer, Encouraging Native API Use
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 27 April 2020 at 09:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
While the Open Sound System (OSS) usage hasn't been prevalent on Linux systems in many years, on NetBSD there still is some software making use of the OSS interfaces in not supporting the native NetBSD audio interfaces. Better OSS compatibility via a translation layer is available while ultimately they are working on transitioning more open-source software to support the native interfaces.

NetBSD developer Nia Alarie has out a blog post today on the work being done for improving their OSS layer for existing code and their translation layer for legacy software.

Alarie noted, "Hopefully, after my changes, OSS compatibility is in a much better shape when dealing with unusual parameters and uncommon API usage. The quality of the code also improves – in the process of this work, [email protected] pointed me towards a related information leak in the Linux OSSv3 compatibility layer in the kernel, and I was able to deal with it properly after looking at the OSS specification and Linux headers. All the fixes should be pulled up to 9-stable. However, I'd personally like to eventually reach a point where we no longer need libossaudio. I've been writing a lot of code towards this goal."

For software leveraging the likes of SDL2, PortAudio, and OpenAL for their low-level audio needs, those libraries already have native NetBSD audio support and thus avoiding the OSS translation layer. There have also been recent NetBSD audio improvements benefiting the likes of FFmpeg and Firefox.

More details on the current NetBSD audio state via the NetBSD.org blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well
FreeBSD Is Off To A Solid Start For 2020
NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
GhostBSD 20.03 Is Out As The Latest Monthly Update To This Desktop BSD
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
There Is Now A WireGuard Benchmark For Testing Linux Networking Performance
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface