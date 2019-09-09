Navi 14 Will Work Its Way Into A Workstation Graphics Card
9 September 2019
When it comes to Navi graphics processors in workstation cards, there's now confirmation of at least one coming with the "Navi 14" GPU.

A patch adding a new Navi 14 PCI ID to the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver is for a "workstation SKU" mentioned in the patch message. Details beyond that clear confirmation of Navi 14 for a workstation model aren't known. There are two "workstation" Navi 14 PCI IDs added of 0x7341 and 0x7347.

We've seen the various driver bits of Navi 14 getting ready but this is the first time we've seen Navi 14 brought up in the context of workstation parts. We're also starting to see some SRIOV bits for Navi as likely further feature work with workstation in mind.

Navi 14 is believed to be an entry-level graphics card competing with the likes of the Polaris Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650.

Moving forward on the workstation front, AMD isn't pursuing just Navi but they are continuing to evolve Vega too and push that along particularly for compute accelerators where Vega performs very well. On that front "Arcturus" is the codename for the new Vega revision expected soon for some compute-focused offering.
