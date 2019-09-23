NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.1 Brings CUDA CUStream Support, Other Encoder Improvements
Following the February release of Video Codec SDK 9.0, NVIDIA recently did a quiet release of the Video Codec SDK 9.1 update that furthers along this cross-platform video encode/decode library.

We were tipped off to the Video Codec SDK 9.1 release over the weekend by a Phoronix reader and the key changes appear to come down to:
NEW to 9.1- Encode: CUStream support in NVENC for enhanced parallelism between CUDA pre-processing and NVENC encoding
NEW to 9.1- Encode: Filler NALU insertion for achieving true CBR
NEW to 9.1- Encode: Control the number of reference frames used by NVENC (Turing GPUs only)
NEW to 9.1- Decode: Memory optimizations in sample applications

The other changes as outlined on developer.nvidia.com have been around since Video Codec SDK 9.0 or longer for this closed-source video encode/decode SDK built around CUDA.
