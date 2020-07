NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 10 Brings Few Changes For This Proprietary Library

New H.264 NVENC presets for improved flexibility and granularity

Finer control of rate control modes

Use-case Setting (also referred to as Tuning information)

NVDEC Support for GA100

NVIDIA has quietly released Video Codec SDK 10 as the newest version of their proprietary video encode/decode implementation designed for their GPUs.The Video Codec SDK with the NVDECODE and NVENCODE APIs allows tapping the full video encode/decode potential of their modern GPUs. With Video Codec SDK 10 the listed changes amount to:Members of the NVIDIA Developer Program can download the Video Codec SDK from developer.nvidia.com NVIDIA has already contributed to FFMpeg support for using the new NVENC presets, multi-pass encode modes, and low-delay key frame scaling for this video library as part of the Video Codec SDK 10 support. A follow-up commit added additional H.264 levels now supported.