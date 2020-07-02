NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 10 Brings Few Changes For This Proprietary Library
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 July 2020 at 04:32 AM EDT.
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA has quietly released Video Codec SDK 10 as the newest version of their proprietary video encode/decode implementation designed for their GPUs.

The Video Codec SDK with the NVDECODE and NVENCODE APIs allows tapping the full video encode/decode potential of their modern GPUs. With Video Codec SDK 10 the listed changes amount to:
New H.264 NVENC presets for improved flexibility and granularity
Finer control of rate control modes
Use-case Setting (also referred to as Tuning information)
NVDEC Support for GA100

Members of the NVIDIA Developer Program can download the Video Codec SDK from developer.nvidia.com.

NVIDIA has already contributed to FFMpeg support for using the new NVENC presets, multi-pass encode modes, and low-delay key frame scaling for this video library as part of the Video Codec SDK 10 support. A follow-up commit added additional H.264 levels now supported.
