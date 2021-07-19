NVIDIA Talks Up RTX Capabilities On Arm - Showcased Using Arch Linux
NVIDIA announced from the Game Developers Conference this week that they have been working to bring RTX ray-tracing support with their graphics cards to also work on Arm hardware running Linux.

NVIDIA has been porting their RTX ray-tracing driver support to their Arm Linux graphics driver package and SDK.

NVIDIA is showcasing their RTX support on Arm by using Wolfenstein: Youngblood and MachineGames as well as demos.


NVIDIA used a MediaTek Arm platform for showcasing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on Arm enjoying RTX. Interestingly their choice of Arm Linux distribution for this showcase was Arch Linux.

NVIDIA is supporting DLSS, RTXDI, RTXGI, OptiX denoiser, and RTXMU among their RTX technologies on Arm. More details via the NVIDIA blog.
