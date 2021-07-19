NVIDIA Releases More GameWorks Projects As Open-Source With Linux Support
It looks like NVIDIA could be feeling the pressure from AMD's GPUOpen efforts with NVIDIA now publishing more GameWorks projects as open-source for both Linux and Windows.

As more NVIDIA announcements out today for the Game Developers Conference week, several new GameWorks projects are released as open-source. Alongside getting NVIDIA RTX working on Arm, the DLSS SDK for Linux, and the NVIDIA 470 driver stable release for Linux users, there are several new open-source GameWorks projects.

NVRHI is the NVIDIA Rendering Hardware Interface as a common abstraction layer atop Direct3D and Vulkan . NVRHI provides various graphics API abstractions around resource usage tracking, validation usage, and other efforts to assist in portability between graphics APIs.

Donut is a real-time rendering framework used by NVIDIA in prototyping renderers and code samples. Donut supports both Windows and Linux and also has various graphics rendering examples via a separate repository.

RTXMU is an open-source project that is the RTX Memory Utility. RTXMU makes it easy to employ compaction and suballocation of acceleration structure buffers with a goal of reducing the vRAM footprint.

These new NVIDIA GameWorks open-source projects are available under an MIT license. It's great seeing more open-source code out of NVIDIA / GameWorks - their other projects can be found via GitHub.
