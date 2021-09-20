NVIDIA Prepares The Linux Kernel For Future Laptops With EC-Driven Backlights
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2021 at 07:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA is contributing a new open-source driver to the upstream Linux kernel for dealing with upcoming laptops where the backlight controls are handled by the device's embedded controller (EC).

With Linux 5.16 later this year NVIDIA is ready with the "wmaa-backlight-wmi" driver for EC-based backlight controls for upcoming laptop/notebook computers.

This new driver is queued as part of the platform-drivers-x86 material in "for-next" ahead of Linux 5.16. The NVIDIA patch explains:
A number of upcoming notebook computer designs drive the internal display panel's backlight PWM through the Embedded Controller (EC). This EC-based backlight control can be plumbed through to an ACPI "WMAA" method interface, which in turn can be wrapped by WMI with the GUID handle 603E9613-EF25-4338-A3D0-C46177516DB7.

Add a new driver, aliased to the WMAA WMI GUID, to expose a sysfs backlight class driver to control backlight levels on systems with EC-driven backlights.

NVIDIA has been working on this ~200 lines of code WMAA Backlight driver for Linux since last year and is being maintained upstream by Daniel Dadap of the company.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 470.74 Linux Driver Released With Several Fixes
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
NVIDIA Tegra Open-Source Graphics Driver Introducing New User-Space ABI
NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support
NVIDIA Releases TensorRT 8.0 With Big Performance Improvements
NVIDIA Releases More GameWorks Projects As Open-Source With Linux Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU