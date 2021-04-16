NVIDIA CUDA 11.3 Released - Previews Better Python Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 April 2021 at 05:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
For GTC21 week NVIDIA has released version 11.3 of their CUDA toolkit.

CUDA 11.3 is bringing CUDA Graph enhancements, new stream priorities, Steam-ordered memory allocator enhancements, new APIs, support for virtual aliasing across kernel boundaries, and also support now for the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS point release. CUDA 11.3 also ships improvements to the NVIDIA C++ Standard Library (libcu++), various compiler improvements, and more.

Meanwhile in preview form with CUDA 11.3 is better integration around the Python programming language. NVIDIA aims to unify the Python CUDA ecosystem and is now providing new wrappers around the CUDA driver and run-time APIs and the CUDA Python release uploaded to GitHub that is compatible with the CUDA 11.3 base.

More details on the technical changes of CUDA 11.3 can be found via the NVIDIA blog. CUDA 11.3 for all major platforms can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 465.24.02 Linux Driver Released As Stable
NVIDIA Announces Grace CPU For ARM-Based AI/HPC Processor
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
NVIDIA Now Allows GeForce GPU Pass-Through For Windows VMs On Linux
NVIDIA 465.19.01 Linux Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA Proposes Mesa Patches To Support Alternative GBM Back-Ends
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Vulkan Driver Adds Option Of Rendering Less For ~30% Greater Performance
X.Org Server Git Lands Support For Hardware-Accelerated XWayland With NVIDIA
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support
Linux 5.13 Poised To Allow Randomizing Kernel Stack Offset At Each System Call
Google's VirtIO-GPU "Venus" Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 21.1
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core