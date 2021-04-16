For GTC21 week NVIDIA has released version 11.3 of their CUDA toolkit.
CUDA 11.3 is bringing CUDA Graph enhancements, new stream priorities, Steam-ordered memory allocator enhancements, new APIs, support for virtual aliasing across kernel boundaries, and also support now for the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS point release. CUDA 11.3 also ships improvements to the NVIDIA C++ Standard Library (libcu++), various compiler improvements, and more.
Meanwhile in preview form with CUDA 11.3 is better integration around the Python programming language. NVIDIA aims to unify the Python CUDA ecosystem and is now providing new wrappers around the CUDA driver and run-time APIs and the CUDA Python release uploaded to GitHub that is compatible with the CUDA 11.3 base.
More details on the technical changes of CUDA 11.3 can be found via the NVIDIA blog. CUDA 11.3 for all major platforms can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com.
