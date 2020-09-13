NVIDIA Announces $40 Billion Deal To Acquire Arm

The recent rumors panned out and NVIDIA just announced they have reached a definitive deal with SoftBank to acquire Arm.
NVIDIA is set to acquire Arm in a deal worth $40 billion USD between cash and stock. The deal is expected to take around 18 months to close and NVIDIA has stated their commitment to keeping Arm independent and their brand identity. Additionally, NVIDIA will keep Arm headquartered in the UK and will also expand Arm's presence there with a new AI research center.
Under NVIDIA's ownership, Arm will further expand its focus on data center offerings. NVIDIA will not be acquiring Arm's IoT Services Group.
Details on the NVIDIA and Arm hookup via the NVIDIA newsroom.
