NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With Open-GPU-Kernel Support, DRM Format Modifiers
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 June 2022 at 02:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today published the 515.49.05 beta driver as their first Vulkan beta driver update for Linux in one month and also their first re-base against the R515 series. As part of that re-base to the new series, this is the first Vulkan beta driver now supporting NVIDIA's new open-source GPU kernel driver.

The NVIDIA 515.49.05 Vulkan beta driver is their first Vulkan beta supporting the "open-gpu-kernel-modules" release while still the proprietary kernel modules remain supported too. Basically it's the same status as their mainline R515 Linux graphics driver stack.

This beta driver update adds support for the Vulkan EXT_image_drm_format_modifier and EXT_non_seamless_cube_map extensions. There are also some Vulkan bug fixes.

The VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier extension allows the NVIDIA driver to now use the DRM format modifiers with Vulkan images, better integrating with the Linux graphics/video/display interfaces. This Vulkan extension can be useful for Wayland compositors and other similar purposes.


The Vulkan beta update can be downloaded from developer.nvidia.com. NVIDIA also published a new open-source GPU kernel driver release aligned for this v515.49.05 compatibility.

The version puts this new beta slightly newer than the NVIDIA 515.48.07 Linux driver that is the current stable and released at the end of May.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 515.48.07 Linux Driver Released As Stable With Open Kernel Driver Option
NVIDIA VA-API 0.0.6 Driver Works On Multi-Threaded Decode, Improved GPU Selection
NVIDIA's List Of Known Wayland Issues From SLI To VDPAU, VR & More
NVIDIA Updates Legacy 470 & 390 Series Linux Drivers, New Bump For 510 Series
NVIDIA CUDA 11.7 Brings Lazy Loading, Open GPU Kernel Driver Compatibility
NVIDIA 510.68.02 Released As A Minor Bug Fix Update
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
AMD Talks Up Zen 4 AVX-512, Genoa, Siena & More At Financial Analyst Day
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation