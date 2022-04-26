NVIDIA 510.68.02 Released As A Minor Bug Fix Update
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 26 April 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT.
NVIDIA released the 510.68.02 Linux driver today as a very minor bug-fix release.

There is one lone change in this release involving NvFBC, its method of frame-buffer capture. Prior to this point release, NvFBC was requesting Vulkan 1.1 but actually using Vulkan 1.1 core features and that in turn caused NvFBC to fail to initialize with newer Vulkan loader versions.
Fixed an issue where NvFBC was requesting Vulkan 1.0 while using Vulkan 1.1 core features. This caused NvFBC to fail to initialize with Vulkan loader versions 1.3.204 or newer.

NvFBC is NVIDIA's Frame Buffer Capture for speedy, low-latency desktop capturing that is supported under both Windows and Linux that can then be interfaced with OpenGL / Vulkan / Direct3D usage.

That's it in terms of the listed changes for the NVIDIA 510.68.02 Linux driver release. Downloads if interested in this minor update at NVIDIA.com.
