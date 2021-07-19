NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 July 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT.
NVIDIA --
In addition to showcasing NVIDIA RTX support on Arm, NVIDIA also used this first day of GDC week to release their 470.57.02 stable Linux driver as well as official DLSS SDK support for Linux.

The NVIDIA 470.57.02 Linux driver is out today as the first stable version in the NVIDIA 470 driver series. This carries forward the earlier beta changes around XWayland acceleration, new Vulkan extensions, and numerous other improvements.

NVIDIA also announced today the official Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) SDK support for Linux. This is around NVIDIA DLSS support for native Linux games while last month the company introduced the initial DLSS support for Proton that continues to be improved upon -- particularly still waiting for the D3D12 DLSS support this autumn.
