NVIDIA today released their 465.27 Linux driver as the newest stable build in this current driver series.
Earlier this month the NVIDIA 465 series debuted as stable with an assortment of improvements and new features. Today's NVIDIA 465.27 is just an incremental step past that.
In particular, the NVIDIA 465.27 Linux driver brings with it support for a number of new laptop GPUs: the T600, T1200, RTX A2000, RTX A300, RTX A4000, and RTX A5000 graphics processors are all now supported by this stable Linux driver.
There are also a few bug fixes in the NVIDIA 465.27 Linux driver around a suspend-and-resume issue with DisplayPort, multi-GPU EGL, system hangs when changing display resolutions with SLI Mosaic mode, and blank screens when driving multiple displays at the same resolution with active DP dongles.
Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA 465.27 Linux driver via NVIDIA.com.
