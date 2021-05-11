NVIDIA 460.80 Linux Driver Released With New Laptop GPU Support, Bug Fixes
With today NVIDIA announcing the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs, they have issued the 460.80 Linux driver as their newest long-lived driver release.

The NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver adds support for the GeForce RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs along with the laptop GPUs of the T600, T1200, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4000, and RTX A5000 GPUs. These additional laptop GPUs were already supported by the latest NVIDIA 465 series Linux driver but have now been brought back to the long-term 460 series driver branch.

In addition to the new NVIDIA Ampere laptop GPU support in the 460.80 Linux driver, there are also bug fixes in this driver build around AddressSanitizer handling, a suspend/resume DisplayPort problem, an EGL querying issue with multiple GPUs, a regression when changing the SLI Mosaic configuration, and a blank screen issue when using active DisplayPort dongles.

Downloads and the full list of changes for the NVIDIA 460.80 Linux driver can be found at NVIDIA.com.
