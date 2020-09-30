NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Moves To 455 Series For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 30 September 2020 at 06:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA's Linux Vulkan beta driver build has moved from the 450 series that it's been on for a while to the current 455 branch.

Earlier this month NVIDIA shipped the 455.23.04 Linux beta driver for RTX 30 series support being most notable for the R455 series. But there are also various other underlying improvements too in the jump from 450 to 455 like a new VkMemoryType that will help out some games, numerous fixes, support for the NGX Updater, and VDPAU additions.

Now that the Vulkan beta driver is on the 455 series for Linux that means RTX 30 "Ampere" support is in place. This Vulkan beta driver also adds the new VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64 and VK_KHR_copy_commands2 extensions that were introduced in recent weeks with Vulkan API spec updates. This beta driver also now allows importing external host memory as cached.

Meanwhile NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver for Windows moved from the 452 to 456 series. The Windows driver also now has VK_EXT_global_priority support tied into the new Windows 10 hardware scheduling capability.

More details and downloads on last night's NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver update via developer.nvidia.com.
