Following a NVIDIA 450 Linux beta with the CUDA 11.0-rc in early June and the more formal NVIDIA 450.51 Linux beta later in June, NVIDIA has now promoted the 450 Linux driver series to stable with today's release of the 450.57 driver build.
The NVIDIA 450.57 Linux driver change-log is long as it includes all of the prior beta changes as well, but since those betas more fixes have been queued. Among the highlights with the NVIDIA 450.57 Linux driver release is Vulkan direct-to-display support for DisplayPort connected via DP-MST, support for the new NVIDIA NGX library on Linux, PRIME improvements, support for powering down vRAM in selected software/hardware configurations, HEVC 10/12-bit decode-only support for VDPAU, image sharpening for OpenGL/Vulkan applications, and dozens of fixes.
NVIDIA NGX is the library for the DLSS / NGX SDK. NGX is the NVIDIA library for pre-built AI-based features for the likes of DLSS as the Deep Learning Super Sampling functionality used by some (currently only Windows) games. Presumably with NGX now on Linux, NVIDIA is ramping up their Vulkan support there as to date it's been primarily centered on CUDA and DirectX software.
The new image sharpening option for the NVIDIA driver that works with both OpenGL and Vulkan applications will be welcoming to some that have otherwise relied upon separate third-party layers for applying such effects not offered otherwise by games.
The NVIDIA 450.57 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com.
