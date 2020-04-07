NVIDIA 440.82 Linux Driver Brings DOOM Eternal Performance Fix, Linux 5.6 Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 7 April 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT.
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA today released the 440.82 Linux binary display driver as their newest stable update in the current 440 driver series.

The NVIDIA 440.82 Linux driver brings a workaround for DOOM Eternal when running under Steam Play to ensure important resources are placed in vRAM. This important performance workaround has previously been available through NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver and is now in the stable release given the popularity of DOOM Eternal.

The NVIDIA 440.82 Linux driver also has an XCB+Xlib fix, potential crashes on exit caused by render offload, and the rest are Linux 5.6 kernel compatibility updates.

More details and download links for the NVIDIA 440.82 Linux driver via NVIDIA.com.
