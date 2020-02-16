NVIDIA 440.58.01 Linux Driver Fixes Vulkan Game Crashes, New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 February 2020
Not scheduled to go live until Monday but up this weekend is the NVIDIA 440.58.01 Linux beta driver that offers a few Vulkan updates.

The NVIDIA 440.58.01 Linux driver fixes a regression that caused some Vulkan games to crash due to swapchain issues. Affected games include at least F1 2017, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and DiRT 4. This beta driver also fixes a visual glitching issue when falling out of page-flipping such as alt-tabbing on Linux.

New extensions to this 440 series Linux driver update are KHR_shader_non_semantic_info and EXT_tooling_info. The Vulkan VK_EXT_tooling_info extension is notable in that it helps developers provide semantic information on active Vulkan tooling like debuggers / layers in trying to help diagnose the cause of Vulkan errors. VK_EXT_tooling_info was introduced to the Vulkan API at the end of last year with Vulkan 1.1.130.

This new NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver for Linux (and Windows) is available from developer.nvidia.com.
