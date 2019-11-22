NVIDIA 440.36 Linux Driver Released With Official GTX 1650 SUPER Support
Building off the NVIDIA 440 stable Linux driver release from earlier this month, the NVIDIA 440.36 Linux driver is out today as a small update.

The principle update with the NVIDIA 440.36 driver and warranting this Friday release is officially supporting the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card. The NVIDIA Linux driver has already unofficially supported this new budget Turing GPU but only recognized it as a "Device" but now the strings are in place so the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is officially supported.

The GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER is marketed as 50% faster than the original GTX 1650 and up to twice as fast as the previous-generation GTX 1050. This Turing card has 4GB of GDDR6 video memory, 1280 CUDA cores, a base clock of 1530MHz and boost clock of 1725MHz, and retails for ~$160 USD. The GTX 1650 SUPER is officially shipping today. I'll work on getting my hands on a GTX 1650 SUPER in the days ahead for Linux benchmarking.

The NVIDIA 440.36 Linux driver also has a graphical corruption fix for glslang with older SPIR-V targets and also a small update to NVIDIA-Settings.

Download this new NVIDIA Linux proprietary driver release from NVIDIA.com.
