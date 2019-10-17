NVIDIA 440.26 Beta Linux Driver Brings HDMI 2.1 VRR, VP9 VDPAU Decode + Much More
NVIDIA today introduced their first beta driver in the 440 Linux branch and it's quite an exciting release!

The NVIDIA 440.26 Linux beta driver is out this morning and it's bringing with it many new/improved features. There is now VP9 video decoding for VDPAU, HDMI 2.1 VRR for G-SYNC Compatible, and more. Here are the 440.26 Linux highlights:

- Parallel GLSL shader linking is enabled by default as relaxed behavior around ARB_parallel_shader_compile.

- HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors on supported GPUs.

- Support for GLX_NV_multigpu_context and GL_NV_gpu_multicast extensions, the NVIDIA OpenGL extensions we talked about recently for multi-GPU/SLI.

- Vulkan applications now work while SLI is enabled albeit limited to the first GPU.

- EGL support for PRIME render offloading.

- HardDPMS is now enabled by default as the behavior for display power management signaling.

- Corruption fixes for DXVK affecting at least Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third.

- VP9 decode support is now enabled for the NVIDIA VDPAU driver!

- The driver will now down-clock GPUs more quickly after a drop in GPU utilization.

- A wide variety of other bug fixes.

Download the NVIDIA 440.26 Linux driver from NVIDIA.com.
