The NVIDIA 440.26 Linux beta driver is out this morning and it's bringing with it many new/improved features. There is now VP9 video decoding for VDPAU, HDMI 2.1 VRR for G-SYNC Compatible, and more. Here are the 440.26 Linux highlights:
- Parallel GLSL shader linking is enabled by default as relaxed behavior around ARB_parallel_shader_compile.
- HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors on supported GPUs.
- Support for GLX_NV_multigpu_context and GL_NV_gpu_multicast extensions, the NVIDIA OpenGL extensions we talked about recently for multi-GPU/SLI.
- Vulkan applications now work while SLI is enabled albeit limited to the first GPU.
- EGL support for PRIME render offloading.
- HardDPMS is now enabled by default as the behavior for display power management signaling.
- Corruption fixes for DXVK affecting at least Saints Row IV and Saints Row: The Third.
- VP9 decode support is now enabled for the NVIDIA VDPAU driver!
- The driver will now down-clock GPUs more quickly after a drop in GPU utilization.
- A wide variety of other bug fixes.
Download the NVIDIA 440.26 Linux driver from NVIDIA.com.
