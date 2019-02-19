Following today's Vulkan 1.1.101 release, NVIDIA has debuted a new Vulkan beta driver for Linux (and Windows) users.
The new NVIDIA Linux 418.31.03 driver update adds in the new VK_NV_cooperative_matrix and VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable extensions from today's 1.1.101 update. There are also two known fixes for games on Linux.
Visual corruption encountered when running the Windows version of Hitman 2 on Linux via Steam Play with DXVK has been resolved. Additionally, an alt-tab issue for the Linux-native Total War: Warhammer II game that resulted in a hang or crash has also been addressed.
More details on today's NVIDIA Vulkan Linux driver beta via developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments