With NVIDIA today officially shipping the GeForce RTX 2060 as the new $349 USD Turing graphics card, the 415.27 Linux driver was released today to officially support this new graphics card.
The GeForce RTX 2060 actually works with former 415 driver series releases, but would just be identified as a NVIDIA "Device" as opposed to the GeForce RTX 2060. The product string is now in this driver plus any other small tweaks to officially support this lowest-cost RTX Turing graphics card to date.
Over the past week I've posted GeForce RTX 2060 Linux benchmarks and complementary 1080p/1440p gaming results. At the top of the hour will also be some more RTX 2060 Linux performance results. Overall this card is playing smooth with Linux, assuming you are fine using the performant and full-featured but proprietary NVIDIA driver stack.
The only other listed change with the NVIDIA 415.27 Linux driver release is a new NVreg_RestrictProfilingToAdminUsers kernel module parameter if wishing to restrict access to GPU performance counters to root/sudo users only.
This new NVIDIA Linux driver update is available at NVIDIA.com.
