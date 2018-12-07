NVIDIA has released an updated stable 415 series Linux driver today. While normally their stable driver updates aren't too exciting compared to the beta development releases, this update is notable for adding VK_EXT_transform_feedback.
NVIDIA previously made the Vulkan transform feedback (VK_EXT_transform_feedback) support available via their Vulkan beta driver builds but only today is it now available from their mainline/official Linux driver builds. The Vulkan transform feedback is important for Steam Play (Proton) / Wine gamers that utilize DXVK for mapping Direct3D to Vulkan as it allows for supporting D3D Stream-Out functionality and more. The Vulkan transform feedback support is also useful for the projects trying to map OpenGL over Vulkan and other similar initiatives, but for immediate uses it is relevant to Linux gamers with DXVK.
The NVIDIA 415.22 Linux driver build also fixes the Unity game engine regression that prevented some games from starting. There is also a build fix for allowing the NVIDIA kernel module to build against the Linux 4.20 kernel release candidates.
The updated NVIDIA Linux 415.22 stable driver build can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
