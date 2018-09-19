The Linux driver I've been using today for the just-posted GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarks is now publicly available. This NVIDIA 410 Linux driver is most exciting for Volta and Turing GPU owners, but there are also some EGL and Vulkan updates along with other changes.
The highlights for this NVIDIA 410.57 Beta Linux driver include:
- Support for the GeForce RTX 2080 series is now in place.
- On the Volta front is support for the Tesla V100-SXM2-16GB-LS, V100-PCIE-16GB-LS, V100-SXM2-32GB-LS, and V100-SXM3-32GB.
- A graphics API visual indicator, which is an on-screen display rendered over the game/application and shows whether Vulkan or OpenGL is being used for rendering.
- Support for X RandR transformations on outputs where the NVIDIA driver is used as a synchronized RandR 1.4 output source.
- Exposing "EGL 1.5" as the version string although the necessary EGL extensions were already supported.
- Adding the OptiX ray-tracing engine (libnvoptix.so.1) to the driver as well as the Vulkan real-time ray-tracing extensions via VKX_NV_raytracing. The Vulkan ray-tracing also brings new libnvidia-rtcore.so and libnvidia-cbl.so libraries.
- Experimental support for VK_EXT_global_priority.
More details on this NVIDIA 410.57 beta Linux graphics driver update via devtalk.nvidia.com where you can also download this driver.
