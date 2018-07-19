The NVIDIA Unix developers have released the 396.45 binary display driver today with just two listed bug-fixes.
The NVIDIA 396.45 Linux driver has improved recovery for Vulkan direct-to-display applications (such as VR compositors or other use-cases where the Vulkan application is taking directly control of the display output) when the application hangs or crashes. This is good news in case of a problematic Linux VR experience that the display should be restored more gracefully.
The other change is fixing a bug affecting multi-threaded EGL applications that would crash when exiting.
That's it for the official changes of the NVIDIA 396.45 Linux driver release today. Downloads are available from NVIDIA.com.
Their latest Vulkan beta driver with the newest extensions meanwhile is still on the 396.24.10 release until moving to a new mainline driver series.
