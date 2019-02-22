In addition to NVIDIA christening the 418 driver series as stable today with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti release, they also issued updates for their 390 legacy driver series as well as the 410 long-lived driver release series.
The NVIDIA 390.116 driver is out for those still using NVIDIA Fermi graphics cards on Linux. This update is the first in a while and has a number of fixes to the Linux driver, on the FreeBSD side there is now 12.0 support, support for the Linux 5.0 kernel, X.Org Server 1.20 fixes, and other random fixes collected in the past few months.
For those using this NVIDIA legacy driver can find out more information via this DevTalk thread.
NVIDIA 410.104 is the third Linux driver update of the day and is for those preferring the "long-lived" branches for greater stability/validation. The 410.104 release adds support for the Tesla V100-SXM3-32GB-H model, offers up a few Vulkan fixes, adds support for the Linux 5.0 kernel, and other fixes. Downloads and more details for the NVIDIA 410.104 driver in this thread.
