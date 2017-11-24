NVIDIA 387.34 Linux Driver Brings Vulkan Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 24 November 2017 at 01:34 PM EST.
For those using the NVIDIA 387 "short-lived" driver series, the 387.34 release is now available with just three changes noted.

These three fixes in NVIDIA 387.34 are all pertaining to Vulkan. One of the issues is a bug causing Vulkan X11 swapchains to fail on GPUs not having a display engine, a bug in fullscreen Vulkan applications with some Kepler GPUs causing hangs, and a bug where G-SYNC information was displayed incorrectly on Vulkan applications.

This minor update to the NVIDIA 387 Linux driver series can be found at NVIDIA.com.
