For those using the 340 series legacy driver for NVIDIA GeForce 8 and GeForce 9 series GPU support, the 340.106 driver has been released.
The lone change of this 340.106 legacy driver update is for KPTI (Kernel Page Table Isolation) compatibility. The updated legacy driver fixes an issue between the NVIDIA kernel driver's Page Attribute Table (PAT) support and the KPTI page table isolation code with the cpu_tlbstate function becoming a GPL-only symbol.
No other changes are noted for this legacy driver. The 390 series driver remains the latest bleeding-edge series for those wanting the latest features on the newest GPUs and with support through the Linux 4.15 kernel.
Those wanting to download this updated GeForce 8/9 series Linux driver can do so via NVIDIA.com.
