NVIDIA 340.106 Legacy Driver Released For KPTI Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 January 2018 at 01:49 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
For those using the 340 series legacy driver for NVIDIA GeForce 8 and GeForce 9 series GPU support, the 340.106 driver has been released.

The lone change of this 340.106 legacy driver update is for KPTI (Kernel Page Table Isolation) compatibility. The updated legacy driver fixes an issue between the NVIDIA kernel driver's Page Attribute Table (PAT) support and the KPTI page table isolation code with the cpu_tlbstate function becoming a GPL-only symbol.


No other changes are noted for this legacy driver. The 390 series driver remains the latest bleeding-edge series for those wanting the latest features on the newest GPUs and with support through the Linux 4.15 kernel.

Those wanting to download this updated GeForce 8/9 series Linux driver can do so via NVIDIA.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
The NVIDIA 390 Driver Is Playing Nicely With Linux 4.15 Kernel
NVIDIA Confirms GPU Driver Fixes For Spectre
NVIDIA Rolls Out New Vulkan Beta Driver With Conservative Rasterization Support
NVIDIA Mainlining Tegra186 DRM Support For Linux 4.16
NVIDIA 390.12 Linux Driver Reaches Beta
NVIDIA's New Allocator Library Will Need A Lot Of Work In 2018
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2