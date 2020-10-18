New NTFS Linux Driver Spun A Ninth Time, Still Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 October 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Back in August was the surprise that Paragon Software is looking to mainline their NTFS read-write driver in the mainline Linux kernel after years of offering it as a commercial driver for those needing reliable support for this Microsoft file-system on Linux. Two months later they are now up to their ninth revision of this driver in their pursuit of mainline inclusion.

Paragon was quick to update their "NTFS3" driver patches following some initial criticism by upstream developers. They have continued refining the code with adding additional features, fixing various code issues, better code formating, handling behavior like remounting a file-system, and fixing compressed file operations.

On Friday they sent out the ninth version of their driver, which adds additional code cosmetic improvements. The latest spin can be found on the kernel mailing list.

They are making progress on tidying this driver up and getting it ready for inclusion, which should be in better shape than the current kernel driver primarily focused on just read support.

It doesn't look like this new driver will land for Linux 5.10 but presumably next year. We are half way through the Linux 5.10 merge window already and with this NTFS3 driver aiming to replace the existing driver, it further complicates the initial mainlining of it whether to permit both drivers into the kernel tree for some time and with build system magic only allow one to be compiled at a time or if the upstream maintainers will prefer to wait in merging this new driver until it's immediately ready to replace the existing NTFS support code. In any case, at least this Paragon contribution appears to be maturing nicely for having better NTFS Linux support in 2021.
1 Comment
Related News
OverlayFS Adds A "Volatile" Option - Faster Performance But All Syncs Are Omitted
F2FS With Linux 5.10 Brings Many Improvements And A Few More Features
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
Paragon Sends Out Latest NTFS Read-Write Linux Driver Patches
OpenZFS 2.0 Nears Release, OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux